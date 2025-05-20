The Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Spain share a relationship marked by growing economic cooperation, building on a foundation of strong diplomatic ties. While the economic partnership is still developing, it holds significant potential for both nations, particularly as they navigate evolving global challenges and seek new avenues for growth.

This analysis explores the multifaceted relationship between Oman and Spain, examining its historical context, current economic ties and future opportunities.

The relationship between Oman and Spain is rooted in a history of diplomatic engagement, with formal relations established in 1972.

This initial step has been crucial in fostering a climate of mutual respect and cooperation, setting the stage for increased collaboration across various sectors.

The establishment of reciprocal embassies in the mid-2000s further solidified this foundation, enhancing communication and facilitating stronger economic links. High-level visits and agreements, such as the significant visit by King Juan Carlos I of Spain in 2014, have underscored the commitment from both sides to expand their cooperation.

Examining the economic ties between Oman and Spain reveals a trade relationship with growth potential. While the overall trade volume has been described as “relatively modest,” it has shown a general upward trend over the past decade.

In 2023, Spain recorded a trade surplus with Oman, amounting to $27 million. Data indicates Oman’s exports to Spain were valued at $246 million, while Spain’s exports to Oman totalled $249 million. However, more recent monthly data suggests a contraction in trade volumes, highlighting the influence of factors such as commodity price volatility.

Oman’s exports to Spain are concentrated in mineral fuels, oils and aluminium, reflecting its resource-based economy. Spain’s exports to Oman are more diversified, including machinery, transport equipment and manufactured goods. Specifically, Oman’s exports to Spain include mineral fuels, oils ($33.57 million), aluminium ($32.48 million) and plastics ($19.10 million). Spain’s exports to Oman feature ships ($31.83 million), aircraft ($24.93 million) and vehicles ($23.07 million).

Investment is a vital component of the Oman-Spain economic relationship. The Spain Oman Private Equity Fund (SOPEF), a joint initiative between the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and the Spanish development finance institution COFIDES, is a key example.

SOPEF has allocated €300 million to support the internationalisation of Spanish companies and contribute to the economic development of both nations.

Spanish investments in Oman include Union Fenosa Gas’s stake in Qalhat LNG and Indra Sistemas’ provision of air traffic management systems.

These investments highlight Spain’s involvement in Oman’s energy and infrastructure sectors, while initiatives like SOPEF aim to foster broader economic diversification and collaboration.

For Oman, this economic relationship presents opportunities to advance its Oman Vision 2040 diversification goals. Collaboration with Spanish firms offers avenues for technology transfer, access to new markets and enhanced competitiveness.

Spain’s membership in the European Union provides a strategic entry point for Omani products into the EU market. Omani companies, particularly SMEs, can explore niche markets in Spain, focusing on unique products and leveraging platforms like the Barcelona seafood expo to connect with Spanish partners.

Spain also benefits significantly from this partnership.

Oman represents a growing market for Spanish exports, including machinery, transport equipment and manufactured goods. Initiatives like SOPEF facilitate the internationalisation of Spanish companies and provide access to new investment opportunities in Oman and the broader Middle East.

Furthermore, Oman is a reliable supplier of LNG to Spain, contributing to Spain’s energy security.

Several sectors have been identified as key areas for enhanced collaboration. These include renewable energy, where Oman’s potential aligns with Spain’s expertise; tourism, where Spain’s experience can support Oman’s growth plans; logistics and infrastructure, leveraging Spain’s advanced capabilities; technology and digital transformation, fostering innovation and knowledge transfer; and manufacturing and agribusiness, promoting diversification and food security.

