MUSCAT - The Sultanate of Oman has completed a fully integrated solar module manufacturing chain, with total investments reaching RO 1.153 billion, marking a significant milestone in the localisation of its renewable energy sector.

The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) said, in the latest edition of Duqm Economist magazine, the project implemented between 2024 and 2025 in partnership with private sector investors, cover the entire solar production value chain — from metal silicon and polysilicon to ingots, wafers, solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules.

At the upstream level, Green Ferro Alloy (FZC) invested approximately RO 69 million in a metal silicon facility, creating around 180 direct jobs with an Omanisation rate of 50 per cent.

The largest share of investment came from United Solar Polysilicon (FZC), which committed about RO 520 million to a polysilicon production plant. The project is expected to generate 2,000 jobs, with Omanisation reaching 70 per cent, making it one of the most significant industrial investments in the sector.

In the midstream segment, Sahara Solar Energy SPC (FZC) invested roughly RO 78 million in ingot and related solar module production, supporting around 280 jobs with an Omanisation rate of 40 per cent.

Further downstream, Orion Solar (FZC) SPC allocated close to RO 217 million to solar cell and integrated PV module manufacturing, creating 808 jobs with 35 per cent Omanisation.

In addition, Jietai New Energy Technology (FZC) invested about RO 269 million in solar cell production, generating approximately 864 jobs and achieving an Omanisation rate of 40 per cent.

Combined, these projects have created 4,132 direct jobs, with Omanisation rates ranging between 35 per cent and 70 per cent, underscoring the sector’s contribution to workforce development and skills transfer.

OPAZ stated that completing the full solar manufacturing chain strengthens Oman’s ability to meet domestic demand for solar energy projects, while significantly reducing reliance on imports. The localisation of production is also expected to enhance cost efficiency and improve supply chain resilience.

The Authority emphasised that this development reflects a broader qualitative shift in the Sultanate of Oman’s renewable energy landscape, positioning Oman as an emerging regional hub for clean energy industries. The integrated ecosystem provides a strong foundation for attracting additional investments, particularly in advanced manufacturing and energy-intensive industries.

Moreover, the availability of locally produced solar components enhances readiness for upcoming utility-scale solar projects, ensuring that key materials and technologies can be sourced domestically in line with sustainability targets.

The initiative aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises economic diversification, industrial expansion and the transition towards a low-carbon economy. By establishing a comprehensive solar manufacturing base, Oman is not only strengthening its energy security but also creating new avenues for export-driven growth.

As global demand for renewable energy technologies accelerates, Oman’s RO 1.153 billion investment in solar manufacturing positions the Sultanate of Oman to play a more prominent role in regional and international clean energy supply chains.

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