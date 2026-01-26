MUSCAT: SOHAR Port and Freezone (SOHAR) has reinforced its position as one of Oman’s most important economic engines after attracting $4.9 billion in investments over the past six years, a milestone that highlights growing global confidence in the Sultanate of Oman’s industrial and logistics ambitions.

The investment inflow, achieved through the signing of 55 new leasing agreements at SOHAR, reflects the success of the port’s integrated development model, which combines deep-sea port capabilities with a fully serviced industrial freezone. This approach has enabled SOHAR to move beyond its traditional role as a trade gateway and emerge as a hub for value-added manufacturing, logistics and industrial clustering.

Investments have been channelled into key sectors such as petrochemicals, metals, logistics, manufacturing and downstream industries, strengthening supply chains and supporting Oman’s drive to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons. By attracting both anchor tenants and specialised industrial players, SOHAR has created strong synergies between port operations and industrial activity, enhancing efficiency and competitiveness across its ecosystem.

SOHAR’s strategic location on major global shipping routes linking Asia, Europe and Africa has been a critical factor in drawing investors. This advantage is complemented by modern infrastructure, deep-water berths, efficient cargo handling and seamless multimodal connectivity. Equally important is SOHAR’s single-entity management structure, which allows investors to benefit from streamlined procedures, faster approvals and a more coordinated service offering.

The scale of investment has delivered measurable economic impact. SOHAR Port and Freezone currently contributes around 2.6 per cent to Oman’s GDP and supports nearly 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The $4.9 billion investment boost is expected to further expand employment opportunities, stimulate local supply chains and enhance private-sector participation in economic growth, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

Sustainability has also emerged as a defining feature of SOHAR’s investment strategy. The port and freezone have increasingly positioned themselves as platforms for green manufacturing, efficient logistics and environmentally responsible industrial development. This focus aligns with global investor priorities and strengthens SOHAR’s appeal to companies seeking long-term, ESG-compliant operations in the region.

The strong investment momentum has continued into 2025. During the year, SOHAR Port and Freezone signed eight new agreements representing fresh investments worth $968 million, while total cargo handling volumes reached 72 million tonnes. These figures underline the resilience of SOHAR’s growth trajectory and its ability to attract capital even amidst global economic uncertainties.

Beyond infrastructure and investment, SOHAR’s progress has been underpinned by its people and its commitment to social responsibility. Over recent years, the port has implemented dozens of CSR initiatives aimed at skills development, youth empowerment and community engagement, ensuring that economic growth is matched by social impact.

