Muscat: The General Federation of Oman Workers (GFoW) has dealt with a number of labour issues by workers in private sector facilities and were able to maintain more than 45 thousand of the national workforce by ending collective services or reducing wages, in 2021.

The General Federation of Oman Workers said: “During 2021, the General Federation responded to a number of labour issues by workers in private sector establishments. These issues varied from the individual and collective termination of contracts of work of the national labour force, and the continuation of many establishments not to pay workers wages or late in disbursing them or deducting them under the pretext of the repercussions of the economic crisis it left behind the spread of Covid-19 to private sector companies and entities.”

Labour complaints and the collective termination of employment contracts for the national workforce were represented as the following:

- 1805 legal advice and labour complaints

- 5,438 workers were notified of their dismissal or collective dismissal from 156 companies

- 5 notices of strike (3 in the oil and gas sector, 1 in the trade and industry sector, and 1 in the media sector).

- 14 union issues: varied between membership disputes, members, composition, and work system.

Efforts to preserve more than (45,708) national workforce in private sector establishments have resulted in the termination of services collective or reduced wages, the federation added.

