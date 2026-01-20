The Food Development Company, a subsidiary of Salalah Mills Company, has opened its bakery products manufacturing plant in Khazaen Economic City, located in the Wilayat of Barka, South Al Batinah Governorate of Oman.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Eng Masoud Said Al Hashmi, Governor of South Al Batinah, in the presence of Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Bakri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Agriculture, an Oman News Agency report.

The inauguration of the factory is part of ongoing efforts to bolster the food industries sector in Oman, support the food security system, and meet the needs of local and regional markets according to the highest international standards.

The facility is considered one of the most advanced industrial projects in the field of integrated fresh and frozen bakery solutions. It aims to supply hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, catering companies, and airlines in Oman, the GCC countries, and several international markets.

The project represents an investment value of approximately RO25 million ($65.02 million) and is built on an area exceeding 20,000 sq m. It features 10 modern production lines with a daily capacity of 80 tons, complemented by a refrigerated storage capacity of 1,836 pallets, equivalent to approximately 2,000 tons.

Eng Ali Bakheet Kashob, CEO of Salalah Mills Group, said the opening of the factory marks a strategic step toward building a world-class manufacturing platform in Oman that combines expertise with innovation while adhering to the highest international standards for quality and food safety. He emphasised that the project aims to enhance local manufacturing, support the food security framework, and efficiently meet regional market demands.

He added that the factory is among the most modern frozen bakery facilities in Oman and the region, supported by advanced production lines and large storage capacities to ensure a continuous supply to the hospitality, retail, catering, and aviation sectors.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

