Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik held a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council at Al Barakah Palace, during which he royal directives to complete the procedures for establishing the Investment and Trade Court in the Sultanate of Oman.

The directives affirm his keenness to develop the investment sector by offering a conducive environment for investment as the court will help resolve investment and trade disputes in a quick, professional, and effective manner.

