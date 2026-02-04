MUSCAT: Oman is stepping up efforts to turn heritage landmarks into economic assets, with ministry figures showing 28 historic sites were brought into operation through investment deals between 2021 and 2025.

A Ministry of Heritage and Tourism presentation said landmarks were offered for investment 47 times over the period, while six sites remain under process.

The programme has also generated employment. The presentation reported more than 348 direct jobs at the sites awarded for investment, alongside 666 indirect jobs linked to services such as guiding, maintenance, transport, retail and hospitality. The same slide pack cited an investment value of more than RO 3 million.

Alongside commercial activation, restoration activity has accelerated to prepare assets for sustainable use. The total number of restored forts, castles and historic landmarks rose to 441 in 2025 from 336 in 2024, a 24% increase, according to the ministry figures. The presentation also noted the completion of more than 100 restoration and maintenance projects from 2021 to 2025, with 27 projects planned for 2026.

Officials frame heritage investment as part of wider diversification under Oman’s Vision 2040, aiming to convert cultural assets into year-round attractions rather than occasional visits. Analysts recommend tracking performance through visitor volumes, length of stay in surrounding areas and local spending, alongside job quality and training outcomes. They also call for clearer public reporting on site revenues and reinvestment in upkeep, so operating concessions translate into durable, community-level gains.

The approach reflects a shift from viewing heritage purely as conservation work to treating it as an investable public asset, provided conservation standards are maintained. Stakeholders say contracts should specify limits on alterations, crowd management and maintenance obligations, while ensuring local businesses can participate through subcontracting and event programming. Better signposting, ticketing and integrated tour routes could further lift returns, they added.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

