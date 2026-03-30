Muscat – Businesses at Muttrah Souq are facing renewed strain after continuous rainfall over the past few days flooded parts of the market and disrupted trade, compounding the impact of ongoing regional tensions.

Shopkeepers said the combined effect dealt a setback during Eid, traditionally one of the busiest periods of the year. Traders had expected the festive rush to continue for several days, but heavy rains and subdued tourist arrivals curtailed sales.

Ahmed al Balushi, an Omani cap seller, said, “Eid is when we make a big part of our yearly income, but this time it was very quiet. People were afraid because of the situation in the region. Tourists did not come, and even locals were cautious.”

He added that the onset of heavy rain further reduced footfall. “We thought fewer people would travel abroad this year on Eid because of the war and travel alerts, and that they would visit places like Muttrah instead. But the weather turned that expectation upside down.”

Ramesh Kumar, who works at a perfume shop, said, “Because of the war and travel alert, we thought maybe this year people will stay in Oman during Eid and visit places like Muttrah. But the rains changed everything. The souq was filled with water, streets were empty and business dropped even more.” He noted that heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday affected weekend trade further.

Foreign tourist numbers had already declined amid geopolitical tensions. Although some visitors arrived during Ramadan, the subsequent drop removed a key customer base for many outlets. The rainfall then discouraged local shoppers, leaving traders facing losses on both fronts.

“The war affected international visitors, and now the weather has affected local customers,” said Saif al Harthy, a perfume seller. “We are facing losses from both sides. It has been very difficult to manage expenses. When there are weather-related warnings, shopping becomes the last thing on people’s mind.”