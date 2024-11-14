Muscat: Oman Aluminium Processing Industries SPC (OAPIL), a subsidiary of Oman Cables Industry, has signed strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement with Epsilon Composite from France to initiate the production of High Voltage Composite Reinforced Conductors(HVCRC) category of advanced High Temperature Low Sag (HTLS) conductors at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sohar, Oman.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in OAPIL's journey to meet the growing global demand for modern, resilient, and sustainable power grids that support the global transition to cleaner energy sources and Net Zero targets.

OAPIL’s venture into composite core reinforced conductor manufacturing is a direct response to the rising electricity demand in rapidly urbanising regions and the need for smarter power grid solutions, enhancing its capacity, its reliability and resilience. Advanced HTLS conductors are a key enabler for Electrical Utilities that are looking to increase power transmission capacity with a minimal total cost of ownership. The advantage of these conductors lies in their ability to offer double the current carrying capacity and operate in higher temperatures than conventional overhead transmission lines.

Moreover, such advanced conductors play a vital role in environmental sustainability by reducing energy losses and greenhouse gas emissions. This technology directly aligns with global efforts to combat climate change, making it an essential asset for utilities striving to meet their sustainability goals.

Commenting on the agreement, Jehan Alagappan, Chief Strategy Officer at OAPIL stated, “We are excited to collaborate with Epsilon Composite on this milestone project, as it strengthens our position as a pioneer in the development of innovative and sustainable conductor technologies. The introduction of HVCRC conductors will empower utilities to address the challenges of increasing electricity demand with minimal total cost of ownership, while promoting energy efficiency and sustainability. This investment and collaboration in added value and advanced products contribute to enhancing power grid capacity, its reliability and resilience”.

Epsilon Composite also highlighted the significance of this partnership in advancing HVCRC technology in multiple markets. “This strategic partnership with OAPIL will help meet the demand from utilities for advanced conductors, supporting both electrification and the energy transition. With its integrated production capabilities, OAPIL is ideally positioned to become one of the top players for HTLS conductors in the Middle East region and beyond. Epsilon and OAPIL’s teams have joined forces to design, manufacture, and install HVCRC conductors, with highly promising momentum underway to qualify HVCRC conductors in Oman and other targeted countries,” stated Alexandre LULL, General Manager at Epsilon Composite.

The collaboration marks a new chapter for OAPIL as it continues to support Oman’s sustainable Energy growth and the global energy transition towards cleaner and more efficient technologies.

