AL DUQM: OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE), a subsidiary of OQ, has marked a key milestone in Oman’s renewable-energy transition with the arrival of the first wind turbines for the Riyah 1 and Riyah 2 projects at the Port of Duqm on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. The delivery signals the start of implementation for what will become the largest wind farms ever developed in the Sultanate of Oman.

The shipment features components that set new national records in size and capacity. Each turbine blade measures 90.2 metres, making it the longest ever imported into Oman, while the turbine towers stand at nearly 108 metres, representing the tallest installed to date in the country. Every Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) offers a production capacity of 6.5 MW, capable of supplying clean electricity to approximately 2,400 Omani homes annually.

The arrival of these advanced components reflects the country’s progress in integrating world-class renewable technologies into its infrastructure and underscores Oman’s commitment to expanding its clean-energy portfolio. During the ceremony held in Al Duqm, participants received detailed briefings on the turbines’ components, installation process and operational mechanisms, followed by a technical site tour highlighting the scale and engineering complexity of the project.

This milestone supports Oman’s efforts to diversify its energy mix, increase renewable-energy output and meet the national targets of Oman Vision 2040 and Net Zero by 2050. It further strengthens the Sultanate of Oman’s position as an emerging hub for sustainable energy solutions in the region.

Eng Ghalib al Maamari, Acting CEO of OQ Alternative Energy, stated: “The arrival of the first wind turbines for the Riyah 1 and Riyah 2 projects marks a significant step in Oman’s renewable-energy journey. It is not only a logistical achievement but also a national milestone that reflects our determination to deliver world-class sustainable energy solutions. With these turbines now in Oman, we are moving confidently into the next phase of implementation”.

He added that the projects will enhance energy security, improve supply resilience and enable growth opportunities in renewable technologies, including future green hydrogen production.

Olivier Goyne, Senior Vice President for Renewables at TotalEnergies, commented: “Our partnership with OQ Alternative Energy is central to advancing Oman’s energy transition. The Riyah 1 and Riyah 2 projects will deliver 234 MW of clean power, reinforcing the country’s renewable-energy infrastructure and contributing to emissions reduction”.

He emphasised that collaboration between local entities and global expertise drives innovation, supports knowledge transfer and accelerates sustainable progress, positioning the Riyah projects as a model of successful international-local partnership fully aligned with Oman’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions.

