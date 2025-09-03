MUSCAT: In line with its ongoing commitment to support the tourism sector and expand opportunities for growth, the Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) has announced a series of strategic investment partnerships with leading local and international institutions.

The announcements formed part of the Group’s 20th anniversary celebrations, held under the auspices of Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism and attended by ministers, dignitaries, partners, investors and leading figures from Oman’s tourism sector.

The ceremony also showcased progress on major developments and strategic collaborations that OMRAN Group is advancing across its integrated tourism complexes. These included luxury hospitality projects, innovative visitor experiences and new partnerships aimed at strengthening tourism infrastructure, expanding accommodation options and creating broader opportunities to explore Oman’s natural beauty, heritage and leisure offerings.

The new agreements underscored OMRAN Group’s comprehensive strategy to enhance the tourism sector and diversify the integrated visitor experience in the Sultanate of Oman.

They spanned several key focus areas, including new business pathways to support the sector’s digital transformation, the empowerment of national enterprises and the sustainability of the tourism value chain.

Integrated Tourism Complexes

Highlights included the announcement of an agreement with VA Group to develop a mixed-use project at the Port Sultan Qaboos waterfront, as well as three new partnerships under the Yiti Integrated Tourism Development: two mixed-use projects with VA Group and Aurelian Group; and a luxury resort under the global Nobu brand with Enevória Development. In addition, a partnership was announced with Oman Agriculture Development Company to develop Janaen Salalah the first integrated agri-tourism project of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman.

The event also unveiled design models for a number of projects, including Madinat Al Irfan, the Port Sultan Qaboos Waterfront, the upcoming Four Seasons Resort and the Opera District development.

Authentic and Luxury Hospitality

The event featured the unveiling of the design model for the upcoming Club Med Resort in Musandam Governorate, the first of its kind for the global brand in Oman and the wider region. The project introduces a new dimension to luxury hospitality and further strengthens Musandam’s appeal as a distinctive destination. Updates were also shared on projects under development such as Santani Jabal Shams Resort, which focuses on luxury wellness and health tourism and Alie Nivas Musandam Resort, blending premium hospitality with pristine natural surroundings. Together, these projects expand OMRAN Group’s hospitality portfolio and diversify Oman’s accommodation offering.

The ceremony also highlighted updates on projects designed to enrich visitor experiences, including Wadi Al Shab, with its natural beauty and outdoor exploration activities; Ras Al Shajar Nature Reserve, a model for sustainable eco-tourism; Majlis Al Jinn Cave, one of the largest and most unique caves in the world; Al Hoota Cave, offering an educational and leisure experience; and Hayl Al Diyar, which adds a cultural and recreational dimension. Collectively, these initiatives enhance Oman’s tourism proposition and reinforce its position as a global destination for nature and adventure.

New Business Ventures

OMRAN Group also announced new strategic partnerships opening wider commercial avenues. These included acquiring a stake in UnderTheDoormat, supporting the alternative accommodation market and expanding digital marketing channels; acquiring a stake in the digital travel platform Godoba, advancing tourism’s digital transformation through innovative solutions; and an agreement with Handicrafts House — Dar Al Herfya to establish a dedicated crafts and heritage centre in Muttrah, showcasing Omani handicrafts, traditional industries and cultural heritage.

The celebration reflected two decades of growth and expansion since OMRAN Group was established by Royal Decree in 2005. Over this period, the Group has become a strategic driver of tourism and economic development, enhancing Oman’s investment competitiveness and creating a sustainable ecosystem of hospitality and infrastructure. OMRAN Group has developed integrated destinations and hospitality assets that combine authenticity with modernity, offering unique experiences that showcase the Sultanate of Oman’s abundant tourism potential.

Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority, said: “This occasion marks an important milestone in measuring the impact of the Authority’s economic diversification efforts through OMRAN Group, by launching strategic investments in the tourism sector — one of the most promising sectors with wide-ranging economic and social returns — and by developing plans to further strengthen this impact in future planning stages. The Authority, through OMRAN Group, is also committed to enhancing the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a leading tourism and investment destination, in line with the priorities of the ‘Economy & Development’ and ‘People & Society’ pillars of Oman Vision 2040”.

Azzan bin Qassim al Busaidy, Chairman of OMRAN Group, affirmed that the Group will continue to shape the future of the tourism sector in close collaboration with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and other government entities, further enhancing Oman’s global tourism standing. He stressed that OMRAN Group remains committed to actively contributing to Oman Vision 2040 while aligning with the National Tourism Strategy.

Hashil bin Obaid al Mahrouqi, CEO of OMRAN Group, highlighted the Group’s focus on building a broad network of local and international partnerships, particularly with institutions specialising in tourism investment and urban development. He noted that this approach is matched with enhanced infrastructure, diversified tourism experiences and new investment flows that reflect growing international confidence in Oman’s investment climate. He added that OMRAN Group will continue to advance the sector with a forward-looking vision embodied in pioneering strategic projects, working alongside government partners, investors, entrepreneurs and local communities.

