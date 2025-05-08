Muscat – The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), in collaboration with the Federation of GCC Chambers, on Tuesday hosted a workshop in Muscat focused on challenges facing the Gulf private sector within the framework of the Gulf Common Market.

Speaking at the event, Zakaria bin Abdullah al Saadi, CEO of OCCI, said the workshop is part of the chamber’s strategic efforts to serve and empower the private sector, in alignment with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

He noted that enhancing the business environment and broadening economic diversification remain key national priorities.

Saadi stressed that GCC countries have made significant progress toward regional economic integration, with the Gulf Common Market standing as a major achievement.

He called for unified efforts among GCC chambers to address key challenges, unlock the full potential of joint cooperation, and put forward actionable recommendations to strengthen the market’s performance.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

