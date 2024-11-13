Muscat – Oman Authority for Academic Accreditation and Quality Assurance of Education (OAAAQA) will launch National System for School Evaluation on December 2 marking a significant step towards improving the quality of education across the sultanate. The launch event will be held in Muscat under the patronage of H H Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth.

Developed under Royal Decree No 9/2021, the new evaluation system aims to enhance the performance of both public and private schools, ensuring these meet national and international educational standards.

Dr Jokha Abdullah al Shukaili, CEO of OAAAQA, informed that the new system is a core part of the authority’s strategy to boost the efficiency and quality of Oman’s educational institutions. “It is designed to elevate school performance to meet evolving educational and labour market needs, while aligning with national objectives, through rigorous review processes and detailed reporting,” Jokha said.

The National System for School Evaluation was developed by Centre for School Education Quality Assurance and underwent extensive testing and review to address the unique requirements of Omani schools. The system is built to support schools through a structured process that includes expert-led on-site evaluations and detailed reports, helping institutions identify strengths and areas for improvement.

In addition to internal assessments, OAAAQA will ensure transparency by publishing results in official newspapers and in social media. “All rulings issued against schools will be made public, ensuring that our process remains transparent,” Jokha added.

According to Dr Thuraya bint Saif al Hosni, Director General of Centre for School Education Quality Assurance, the system will serve as a catalyst for improving school standards across Oman. “Supervisory bodies will provide the technical and operational support needed to help schools implement continuous improvement,” she said. Schools will then use these evaluations to create strategic improvement plans in line with the School Evaluation Framework.

The system also aims to facilitate partnerships between OAAAQA, the Ministry of Education and other relevant bodies for a unified approach towards raising educational standards.

It underscores commitment to Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises education, research and capacity building, and aims to position the sultanate as a regional leader in education by fostering an environment that supports students’ holistic growth.

Through the initiative, Oman seeks to build an education system that meets global standards and reflects the aspirations of its citizens and communities.

