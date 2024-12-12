Muscat – To celebrate 400 years of maritime history and enduring ties between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Sultanate of Oman, Dutch Ambassador H E Stella Kloth hosted a culinary event at the historic Mirani Fort on Wednesday evening.

The celebration highlighted the collective heritage of the two nations, brought to life through a fusion of Dutch and Omani cuisines prepared by Dutch Michelin-star chef Peter Gast and Omani culinary enthusiast and chef Dina Macki.

At the heart of the event was an exclusive canapé menu crafted by the two chefs. The menu featured a creative blend of typical Dutch and Omani ingredients such mussels and dates, creating a unique culinary experience that honoured the traditions of both nations.

On the occasion, guest of honour H E Azzan al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Tourism in Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, said, “We have shared cordial relations for centuries and what better way to rekindle ties than at this beautiful Al Mirani fort overseeing the serene ocean. We are sure that our bonds will strengthen further in the coming times.”

Addressing the gathering, H E Stella said, “It’s truly extraordinary that two nations, separated by oceans and seas, have forged such an enduring partnership. Looking to the future, events like this are vital for inspiring and educating new generations, highlighting the opportunities for collaboration that lie ahead.”

The event brought together dignitaries, business leaders and members of the local community, offering a platform for rich cultural exchange. It also served as the official launch of a series of events planned for the coming year, ranging from sports activities to cultural initiatives, all aimed at further strengthening ties between Oman and the Netherlands.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

