Muscat – In a major boost to Oman’s winter tourism season, Salalah Airport on Monday welcomed the inaugural flight of Italian carrier Neos Air from Rome, marking the start of direct charter flights between Oman and Italy.

The new route, operated via Milan, consolidates Oman’s position on the global tourism map and underscores Dhofar’s growing appeal as a winter destination. The service is expected to attract more European visitors and support the governorate’s expanding tourism sector.

Haitham bin Mohammed al Ghassani, Director General of Tourism Promotion at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT), said the launch reflects the success of joint efforts between the ministry, Oman Airports and their partners. “This initiative is part of our strategy to attract international carriers to Oman through partnerships with airlines such as Edelweiss Air of Switzerland and Italy’s Neos Air,” he said.

Ghassani added that the route follows rising demand from European travellers, particularly from Italy, noting that Italian arrivals to Oman increased 48% in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period last year. “Dhofar’s mild winter climate, scenic landscapes and rich cultural heritage continue to appeal strongly to European visitors,” he said.

A Neos Air spokesperson said the route is part of the airline’s plan to expand its international network in the Middle East. The weekly flight will operate during the winter season, with potential expansion based on passenger demand.

The arrival of the Rome–Salalah flight coincided with the first direct charter service from Budapest, which landed on Sunday carrying 189 tourists, marking the official start of Dhofar’s 2025 winter tourism season.

Meanwhile, MHT hosted the annual meeting of Italy’s Alpitour Group in Salalah from October

15 to 19, bringing together representatives from 220 Italian travel companies to promote Oman’s tourism offerings. Delegates visited key cultural and natural landmarks across Dhofar, experiencing the governorate’s distinctive heritage and hospitality first-hand.

Officials said the new direct flights and the Italian delegation’s visit reflect MHT’s continuing efforts to diversify source markets and boost Oman’s reputation as a global tourism destination.

According to MHT, charter flights to Oman rose 26% during the 2024–25 season, with 93,000 passengers generating about US$80mn in tourism-related revenue.

