MUSCAT: Nama Water Services is advancing treated water reuse as part of a broader strategy to enhance water security and support the green economy, focusing on maximising the economic value of every cubic metre of treated water under its Manhal Nama initiative.

The company said the approach reflects a shift from traditional resource management to value-based water management, contributing to operational efficiency and environmental sustainability in line with Oman Vision 2040. Efforts are centred on enabling optimal utilisation of treated water across sectors.

Eng Issam bin Munir al Ismaili, Chief Officer of Digital and Commercial Services, said Manhal Nama has evolved into an integral component of the water economy, helping sectors manage demand more efficiently and cost-effectively. He added that treated water is positioned not merely as a service, but as a practical solution delivering efficiency, sustainability and ease of use.

The company relies on advanced treatment systems to enhance water quality and operational performance, enabling safe reuse in agriculture, industry and irrigation of green spaces in compliance with national and international standards. These processes also reduce environmental impact and support sustainable resource use.

Eng Issam bin Munir al Ismaili, Chief Officer of Digital and Commercial Services.

Data for the end of 2025 shows that the number of Manhal Nama beneficiaries increased by 36 per cent compared with 2024, indicating rising demand and growing confidence in treated water solutions. This trend reflects a broader shift towards more efficient and sustainable water consumption patterns.

Nama Water Services is also developing flexible operational models that align water quality with specific usage requirements, enabling customers to maximise efficiency and economic value. The company continues to promote adoption of treated water as a reliable alternative source.

As part of its expansion strategy, the utility is investing in treatment networks and infrastructure while introducing automated monitoring systems to enhance service quality and operational efficiency.

Key projects include a treated water distribution scheme in Al Shakhakhit in the Wilayat of Barka, currently serving around 60 farms, with more than 100 additional connection requests received.

A new strategic pipeline in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate is also set for commissioning in the coming months, linking the wilayats of Nizwa and Manah over a distance exceeding 12 kilometres, improving access to sustainable water resources.

The company highlighted multiple benefits of treated water use, including reduced reliance on freshwater, preservation of natural reserves, lower operational costs and improved allocation efficiency. It continues to encourage wider adoption of Manhal Nama, underscoring its role in building a more efficient and sustainable water system that supports long-term development.

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