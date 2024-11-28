Ibri – The tourism sector in Dhahirah is experiencing marked growth and development in 2024. The number of hotel establishments has risen 45% from 33 in 2023 to 48 in 2024.

The number of hotel guests this year reached 19,967 in October, reflecting a 20% increase compared to the same period last year.

The increase in the number of hotels and tourists has led to a 10% increase in tourism revenues in the governorate compared to 2023.

Ali bin Khamis al Sudairy, Assistant Director of Heritage and Tourism Department in Dhahirah, highlighted the governorate’s rich array of tourist attractions, including historical monuments, picturesque villages, valleys, dams, springs and mountain trails. The latter are especially popular among mountain climbing enthusiasts.

The Heritage and Tourism Department is working closely with both public and private institutions to promote and market these attractions.

For the heritage sector, Sudairy informed that the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has conducted a series of archaeological and exploratory surveys in collaboration with international missions and universities.

These efforts have uncovered objects from various historical periods, including human and animal bones and minerals. The ministry is overseeing excavation of antiquities at six major archaeological sites in partnership with missions from universities and institutes in Italy, France, Poland and the United States.

Additionally, the department has been organising educational programmes for students to raise awareness on the importance of the heritage and tourism sectors, which play a key role in Oman’s economic diversification strategy outlined in Oman Vision 2040.

These efforts aim to encourage investment in tourism projects and small and medium enterprises. The governorate has also undertaken several service projects and is in the process of restoring and maintaining key historical landmarks to further support tourism and attract visitors.