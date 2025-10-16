Muscat: The Oman Meteorology Office issued its weekly bulletin to monitor tropical activity in the Arabian Sea for the period between October 16 and 22, indicating a moderate to high probability of tropical formation in the southern parts of the sea during this period.

According to the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre, the likelihood of a tropical system developing over southeast Arabian Sea is expected between October 18 and 20.

However, no direct impacts on the Sultanate of Oman are anticipated at this stage.

According to the Met Office, cloud activity is expected to increase over southern and central parts of the Arabian Sea, while conditions in the northern and western areas are likely to remain stable.

The Oman Meteorology continues to closely monitor the system’s development and urged the public to follow the latest updates and reports from official sources.

The bulletin helps enhance awareness and preparedness during the tropical activity season in the Arabian Sea.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

