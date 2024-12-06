MUSCAT: Ruby Hall Clinic Hospitals, Muscat Family Physicians Group and Global Treatment Services organised a meeting to discuss “The latest technologies in the Healthcare”. The meeting, which was held at City Seasons Hotel last week, was attended by around 60 leading doctors from public and private sectors.

In his opening speech Urvaksh Bhote, COO, Ruby Hall Clinic Hospitals, enumerated the state-of-the-art facilities available in their hospital.

Dr Himesh Gandhi, Director Robotic Surgery & Head of Uro-Oncology, described how latest technology has changed the scenario in the field of healthcare helping doctors for accurate diagnosis, treatment & benefitting the patients with precise treatment, quick recovery, less complications and shorter duration of hospital stay. He went to describe the latest technologies used in their hospital, a couple of which are “The

Dr Sanjay Dalal, Founder of Muscat Family Physicians’ group, in the concluding speech thanked the team of Ruby Hall Clinic Hospitals for very informative presentation. He concluded by saying “Use of

Technology including Artificial Intelligence is growing rapidly in the field of healthcare.

