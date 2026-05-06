Muscat – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MSFWR) has successfully deployed 180 artificial reef units off the coast of Barka, marking a significant step towards enhancing fish stocks and improving fishing conditions.

Speaking to Muscat Daily, Adhari Qassim Rashid Al Shamakhi, Coral Reef Technician at the Blue Economy Department of the ministry, said the project is part of a strategy to support sustainable marine resources and generate added economic value for the fisheries sector.

She noted that the initiative aims to improve the economic conditions of fishermen in Barka by increasing catch, particularly of high-value fish species, while reducing operational fishing costs. The project also seeks to rehabilitate barren marine areas and transform these into thriving ecosystems rich in marine life.

Adhari explained that the artificial reefs are designed to create suitable habitats for the growth and reproduction of marine organisms, especially in areas lacking natural coral reefs, thereby enhancing biodiversity and strengthening fish stocks. She added that the project also holds tourism and scientific value by attracting diving enthusiasts and supporting marine research.

The deployed units include 160 Arab Pyramid structures, 16 cubic units and four steel frames, all constructed using reinforced concrete and steel to ensure durability and environmental safety.