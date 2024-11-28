UAE-based Luxe Developers has announced the official launch of La Mazzoni, a AED2.3 billion ($626 million) development on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

The fully furnished luxury development is set to add another dimension to the real estate landscape in the emirate by combining green and nature-inspired elegance with world-class amenities, said Luxe in a statement.

The project, which comes following the success of Luxe's flagship project on Al Marjan Island - Oceano - is focused on wellness-centric living.

The development offers an exclusive range of fully furnished apartments, duplexes, chalets and penthouses, starting from AED1.9 million and includes a flexible four-year payment plan designed to make ownership accessible, it stated.

According to Luxe, renowned designer Dewan Architects + Engineers are behind La Mazzoni’s architecture, ensuring it stands as a landmark of modern sophistication on Al Marjan Island.

Spanning a Built-up Area (BUA) of over 1.5 million sq ft, the development is inspired by the fluidity of wind and waves, integrating with its natural surroundings, delivering a blend of luxury and sustainability, it added.

Shubam Aggarwal, the Chairman and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers, said: "We embarked on this journey with a vision to redefine success in real estate – not to merely identify properties but to create unparalleled opportunities."

" At The Luxe Developers, we see every project as a transformative moment, shaping communities and futures. Each development represents a bold step towards innovation, embodying spaces that inspire investment, living, and legacy," he stated.

"With La Mazzoni, we are not just delivering homes but curating a lifestyle that blends sustainability with sophistication, catering to the evolving preferences of discerning buyers and investors," he added.

La Mazzoni brings together nature-inspired tranquillity and state-of-the-art conveniences, providing investors with facilities that balance functionality and exclusivity, catering to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and investors seeking value in the region’s growing luxury real estate market.

The project integrates features designed for high-end living, including 24/7 security and smart home systems for efficient management and control. Communal spaces such as private outdoor co-working areas and a sky deck have been designed to offer residents space to enhance productivity and creativity, it added.

Siddharta Banerji, Managing Director and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers, said: "We have always believed that no challenge is impossible, and our mission goes beyond constructing buildings – we create enduring legacies."

"Our recent milestones underscore this vision as we set new benchmarks in real estate excellence, achieving record-breaking sales with The Celest and The Stellar, the most expensive residences in Ras Al Khaimah," he added.

