Muscat: The value of real estate transactions in the Sultanate of Oman by the end of January 2025 reached RO 185.5 million compared to RO 207.8 million during the corresponding period in 2024, comprising a drop by 10.8%, according to the data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Fees collected for completed legal transactions amounted to RO 7 million, comprising a rise by 5.6%. The value of sale contracts reached RO 79.9% (down by 20.9%) for 5,688 contracts (dropping 7.1%).

The traded value of mortgage contracts decreased by 0.8% till the end of January 2025 to RO 104.5 for 1,705 contracts. Meanwhile, the number of barter contracts reached 152 with a value of RO 1 million.

The number of title deeds issued by the end of January 2025 fell by 0.1% to reach 20,588. The number of title deeds issued for GCC citizens reached 119, comprising a rise by 19%.

