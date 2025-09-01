Salalah: Oman has launched a 10-year “Golden Residency” track to draw foreign capital and specialised talent through seven investment routes starting from RO200,000, according to an official presentation on Sunday.

The programme, Golden Residency, targets long-term investors and skilled professionals to accelerate private-sector growth, support job creation, and deepen knowledge transfer in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Successful applicants receive a decade-long residency that also covers first-degree family members without a cap on number or age.

Seven ways to qualify

Applicants may qualify via any one of the following (each at RO200,000+ unless stated otherwise):

Company establishment: At least one year since incorporation, with the applicant’s stake in total assets valued at RO200,000+.

Property in Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITCs): Ownership of completed residential, commercial, or tourism units with a title deed; if owned via a company, a certified final balance sheet is required.

Government Development Bonds: Bonds held in the applicant’s name with - 2 years remaining to maturity.

Listed equities: Market value of shareholdings ≥ RO200,000, registered to the applicant.

Fixed bank deposit: RO200,000+ placed for five years, renewable in five-year blocks through the residency term.

Companies employing 50+ Omanis: Ownership of a company with at least 50 Omani employees and capital of RO200,000+.

Foreign Investment Law companies: Firms registered under Oman’s foreign investment regime with capital ≥ RO200,000 may nominate a partner or senior professional for investor residency; multiple nominations are permitted as capital scales.

Key benefits

• Fast-track lanes at airports and border points.

•Family inclusion: First-degree relatives, no limit on number or age.

•One property outside ITCs (residential/commercial/industrial), subject to standard restrictions on areas barred to non-Omani ownership; this right is transferable.

• Permission to employ up to three domestic workers.

• Ability to issue visit visas for relatives.

International promotion partner

Global marketing and investor outreach are supported by Alam Al-Hijrah (Migration World), a government-accredited consultancy established in 2007 with a network spanning 60+ locations across North America, the Caribbean, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Activities include targeted digital campaigns, participation in major investor events, and strategic alliances, in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion.

By linking residency to verifiable financial thresholds—bonds, deposits, listed equities, real estate, and enterprise formation—the track aims to channel capital into priority sectors, scale high-value projects, and reinforce Oman’s position as a predictable, investor-friendly jurisdiction under Vision 2040.



