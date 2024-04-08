Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran underscored their keenness to enhance cooperation relations which are based on the principle of good neighbourliness, positive collaboration and joint efforts. The two countries reiterated their continuation in addressing and finding peaceful solutions to issues and developments in the region.

This came during a joint press conference held here today between Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Sayyid Badr said that the Sultanate of Oman backs efforts to reduce escalation in the region and address various issues and conflicts, stressing the need for the voice of wisdom to be present in this aspect.

He added that “The Palestinian cause is the main issue we are trying to overcome in light of the Palestinian people’s suffering as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and various occupied Palestinian territories.”

The Foreign Minister pointed out that the position of Oman is based on utmost importance and that there is no option but to establish a permanent and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, which has been approved by international law and UN Security Council resolutions. This means that there is no way but the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, and the world’s recognition of its internationally recognised borders of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He stated that Oman will continue its efforts that are based on the principle of peace, which is the basis of stability and prosperity for all peoples and for the entire world, until this hostile war launched by the Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip stops.

Sayyid Badr stressed that his meeting with his Iranian counterpart represents an opportunity to exchange views, consult and coordinate regarding various developments taking place in the region. It also represents a chance to know how to work together to calm and reduce escalation, and for wisdom to prevail in the tireless attempts to find successful solutions to various issues and conflicts.

He added that the visit of his Iranian counterpart comes to follow up on the results of the visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Iran, and the visit of the Iranian President to the Sultanate of Oman. It also comes as a continuation and extension of consultation and cooperation between the two countries. There is a discussion of agreements between the two sides that serve augmenting economic cooperation, especially in the trade and investment fields.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed his appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for the initiative that was launched to lift the sanctions imposed by the United States of America and the efforts of Oman to support stability in the region. He also hailed Oman’s promotion of regional cooperation.

He noted that the bilateral relations between Oman and Iran are witnessing development in all fields. The volume of trade exchange between the two countries increased by two and a half times over the past year. Activating the “North-South” corridor is a matter of interest for both countries, he added.

He further said that Iran holds consultations with Oman at the highest level regarding taking important positions on the region and the world. There is an agreement between the two sides, he added, on the necessity of stopping the war and genocide in Gaza immediately.

The Iranian minister also said that the attack on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus opened a new chapter of warmongering and expanding the scope of war in the region.

