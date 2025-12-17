Muscat – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Oman on Wednesday for a two-day official visit, during which he will hold formal talks with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. He will be accompanied by an official delegation that includes senior Indian government officials.

The visit comes amid steady growth in Omani–Indian relations, particularly in economic cooperation, which has emerged as a central pillar of bilateral engagement. Ties between the two countries span centuries, encompassing trade, culture and people-to-people links, and the current engagement reflects shared ambitions to expand cooperation across key sectors.

India is Oman’s sixth-largest trading partner by total exports. Bilateral trade stood at about RO1.627bn at the end of September, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

Indian direct investment in Oman amounted to RO268.4mn at the end of the second quarter of this year, while Omani direct investment in India was around RO5.5mn at the end of 2024. Sixty-one Indian-invested establishments were operating in Oman till last year. The number of Indian visitors to the sultanate reached 609,789 by November 2025.

Isa bin Saleh al Shibani, Oman’s Ambassador to India, said relations are anchored in deep historical ties and a renewed strategic outlook. He noted that cooperation has advanced in recent years, particularly following His Majesty the Sultan’s visit to India in December 2023 and the Joint Vision document. He also cited expanded defence and security cooperation, noting that Oman was the first Gulf country to conduct joint military exercises with all branches of the Indian armed forces.

PM’s visit very timely: Indian envoy

At a press conference held on Tuesday, G V Srinivas, Indian Ambassador to Oman, highlighted the depth of bilateral ties, with trade and cooperation expanding into areas such as green hydrogen and sustainable development.

He noted that this is the second visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in eight years reflecting strong leadership engagement on both sides. “The visit of the Prime Minister is very timely and will provide further direction to strengthen relations across sectors,” Srinivas said.

The visit, lasting less than 24 hours, will include a business summit, meetings with the Indian community and interaction with students, marking 50 years of India’s education system CBSE in Oman.

