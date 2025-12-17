PHOTO
Gulf equities slipped in early trade on Wednesday as investors stayed cautious after mixed U.S. labour market signals left the Federal Reserve's rate path uncertain.
U.S. job growth rebounded more than expected in November, but the unemployment rate rose to a four-year high of 4.6%. Markets are now awaiting U.S. November consumer price inflation data, due on Thursday.
Gulf markets tend to track shifts in U.S. monetary policy expectations as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.
The Qatari benchmark index dipped 0.2%, with most stocks trading lower. Gulf International Services fell 1% and Qatar Navigation slid 1.4%.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index eased 0.6%, led by declines in finance, IT and communication. Saudi National Bank dropped 0.8% and Seera Holding Group lost 1.7%.
The Abu Dhabi benchmark index was down 0.3%, with most sectors in the red. Aldar Properties fell 1.1% and Abu Dhabi Ports Co slipped 0.9%.
AD Ports said it signed an agreement with Tajikistan's AVESTO Group to set up a joint venture providing integrated logistics and freight-forwarding services across the country.
Dubai's benchmark stock index was little changed, with Emaar Properties down 1%, while Mashreqbank gained 2%.
In Kuwait, Action Energy Co jumped as much as 25% to 266 dinars per share in its debut on Boursa Kuwait’s Premier Market.
The oilfield services provider sold 260 million shares, or 45.9% of its capital, at 212 fils a share, raising 55 million Kuwaiti dinars ($179.25 million). The pricing implies a post-money valuation of about 120 million dinars.
Kuwait's benchmark index was down 0.2%.
($1 = 0.3068 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Sonia Cheema)