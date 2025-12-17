Gulf equities slipped in early trade on Wednesday as investors stayed ‍cautious after ‍mixed U.S. labour market signals left the Federal Reserve's ​rate path uncertain.

U.S. job growth rebounded more than expected in November, but the unemployment ⁠rate rose to a four-year high of 4.6%. Markets are now awaiting ⁠U.S. November ‌consumer price inflation data, due on Thursday.

Gulf markets tend to track shifts in U.S. monetary policy expectations as most regional ⁠currencies are pegged to the dollar.

The Qatari benchmark index dipped 0.2%, with most stocks trading lower. Gulf International Services fell 1% and Qatar Navigation slid 1.4%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index eased ⁠0.6%, led by declines in finance, ​IT and communication. Saudi National Bank dropped 0.8% and Seera Holding Group lost 1.7%.

The Abu ‍Dhabi benchmark index was down 0.3%, with most sectors in the red. Aldar Properties ​fell 1.1% and Abu Dhabi Ports Co slipped 0.9%.

AD Ports said it signed an agreement with Tajikistan's AVESTO Group to set up a joint venture providing integrated logistics and freight-forwarding services across the country.

Dubai's benchmark stock index was little changed, with Emaar Properties down 1%, while Mashreqbank gained 2%.

In Kuwait, Action Energy Co jumped as much as 25% to 266 dinars per share in its debut on Boursa Kuwait’s Premier ⁠Market.

The oilfield services provider sold 260 million ‌shares, or 45.9% of its capital, at 212 fils a share, raising 55 million Kuwaiti dinars ($179.25 million). The pricing implies a post-money valuation ‌of about ⁠120 million dinars.

Kuwait's benchmark index was down 0.2%.

($1 = 0.3068 Kuwaiti dinars)

