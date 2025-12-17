MUSCAT: Oman’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are poised for a major boost after the Shura Council Office approved new measures to expand their participation in government projects.

Chaired by Khalid Hilal Al Maawali on Sunday, the Council Office reviewed ministerial responses to oversight proposals during its sixth regular meeting of the third ordinary session (2025–2026), focusing on policies that strengthen local businesses and support economic diversification.

The Chairman of the Authority for Projects and Local Content, confirmed that the ceiling for contracts allocated to SMEs has been raised to OMR 25,000 in coordination with the Ministry of Finance.

In addition, main contractors are now mandatorily required to subcontract at least 10% of the total value of government works to local SMEs.

These measures are aimed to empower Omani enterprises, increase competition, and ensure they play a meaningful role in national development projects.

Another key initiative discussed was the introduction of a long-term cultural visa valid for ten years. The Royal Oman Police issued a decision regarding the amendments to the Executive Regulations of the Law on the Residence of Foreigners that now incorporates the cultural visa, a move expected to promote cultural exchange and engagement in Oman.

The Council Office also reviewed the government’s plans to enhance telecommunications services across the Sultanate. Officials reaffirmed ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure, improve service quality, and keep pace with rapid technological developments critical to economic growth.

Further oversight discussions covered Omanisation in cybersecurity roles, preventive measures against seasonal viruses in schools and communities, and the establishment of an integrated social protection system for families affected by layoffs or insolvency.

The sixth Shura Council Office meeting was attended by members of the Office, standing committee chairpersons, and Ahmed Mohammed Al Nadabi, Secretary-General of the Council.

With SMEs now positioned at the centre of government procurement reforms, the Shura Council Office signals a shift toward empowering local businesses, creating competitive opportunities, and reinforcing Omani participation across key sectors.

