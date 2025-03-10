Muscat : The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has confirmed the provision of 289,089 live animals in January and February to meet the growing demand for meat. This includes 21,876 cows and 267,213 sheep and goats.

Khalfan bin Matar al Sharji, Director General of Animal Wealth at MAFWR, stated that the ministry is working with livestock importers to ensure a steady supply of live animals and red meat.

“The ministry is simplifying import procedures and has issued 129 import permits to facilitate the process,” he said.

The total number of livestock permitted for import during this period was 359,150, including 332,700 goats and sheep, and 26,450 cows.

With Ramadan going on and Eid al Fitr following this, the ministry expects a further increase in livestock imports. “These measures are expected to help meet the needs of the local market during these peak periods,” Sharji said.

He also informed that veterinary staff at quarantine facilities are conducting health checks on all imported animals. “This is a crucial step in preventing the spread of infectious, epidemic, or common animal diseases into the sultanate.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

