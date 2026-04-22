MUSCAT: During the last rains in March 2026, the Wilayat of Ibra received the highest amount of rainfall, as reported by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

In March, a significant weather system brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and flash floods to Oman, particularly affecting the northern governorates and the Hajar Mountains between March 20 and 30.

In its 'Climate Insight' report released on Tuesday, the CAA highlighted March as a notable month for the Sultanate of Oman, as it was impacted by multiple troughs that brought heavy rainfall, especially in the northern governorates.

The period from March 7 to 10 recorded the heaviest rainfall, with the highest daily accumulation reaching 76mm, recorded at the Bahla station. The total monthly rainfall for March 2026 across selected stations shows that Dhank received 138.2mm of rainfall, while Al Suwaiq received the lowest at 87.8mm.

Other rainfall totals include Adam (115.40mm), Al Awabi (114.7mm), Al Rustaq (114.2mm), Bahla (107.6mm), Al Kamil W'al Wafi (105.6mm), Sur (102mm), Sinaw (95.2mm), Al Musannah (94.8mm), Wadi Al Maawil (94.2mm), Barka (92mm), Bidbid (89.8mm), Yanqul (89.4mm), Ibri (89.3mm) and Al Suwaiq (87.8mm).

The report also notes that Muscat recorded the highest temperature in March 2026 at 26.5°C, which was +0.9° from the previous month. The temperature anomalies (deviation from the long-term monthly average based on historical data) from the monthly average (°C) are as follows: Muscat 26.5°C (+0.9°), Suhar 25.5°C (+1.9°), Thamrait 25.5°C (+0.5°), Ibri 25.1°C (+1.5°), Al Rustaq 25.5°C (+0.2°) and Sur 27.1°C (+0.7°).

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