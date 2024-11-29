Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik left here today heading to the Republic of Türkiye on a two-day state visit, during which he will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The visit, made in response to an invitation by the Turkish President, comes to promote the advanced relations between Oman and Türkiye.

During the visit, the two leaders will discuss means of enhancing march of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in a manner that serves their peoples.

His Majesty the Sultan was seen off at the Royal Airport by HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, HH Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office, Sheikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah Al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council, Khalid bin Hilal Al Ma’awali, Chairman of the Shura Council, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan Al Busaidi, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Nasr bin Hamoud Al Kindi, Secretary General of the Royal Court Affairs, Dr. Madeeha bint Ahmed Al Shibani, Minister of Education, Sheikh Al Fadl bin Mohammed Al Harthy, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, Lt.Gen Hassan bin Mohsin Al Shuraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, Lt.Gen Said bin Ali Al Hilali, Head of the Internal Security Service, Dr. Mohammed bin Said Al Ma’amari, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, Dr. Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti, Minister of Health, Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, Maj.Gen Mattar bin Salim Al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman, Air Vice Marshal Khamis bin Hammad Al Ghafri, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman, Rear Admiral Saif bin Nassir Al Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman and Maj.Gen Musallam bin Mohammed Jaaboub, Commander of the Sultan’s Special Force.

During the visit, His Majesty the Sultan is accompanied by a high-ranking official delegation comprisingHH Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, Dr. Hamad bin Said Al Aufi, Head of the Private Office, Abdussalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority, Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Saif bin Rashid Al Jahwari, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Republic of Turkiye.

May the Almighty Allah protect His Majesty the Sultan and grant him success for the good of his people!”

