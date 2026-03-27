Muscat: The Government of the Sultanate of Oman announced the successful completion of its acquisition of SalamAir, a strategic move aimed at developing a more integrated aviation system, the official statement said.

This will reduce overlap, improve resource and operational capacity utilization, and enhance the sector's ability to sustainably support air connectivity and tourism.

Both Oman Air and SalamAir will retain its own fleet and future opportunities for integration and resource sharing will be considered.

The Government said of SalamAir does not imply any merger with Oman Air. Both carriers will continue to operate as completely independent brands, maintaining their operational identity, fleet, and services without any change to their established quality levels.

There will be no workforce changes in the near term, and any future changes will focus on developing national talent.

SalamAir will continue to operate as a low-cost carrier, focusing on affordable travel options.

Each carrier will continue to operate independently of its loyalty programs

The route network between the two companies will be reviewed in the medium term to reduce overlap and improve fleet utilization, and make capacity available for additional destinations, thereby expanding air connectivity and giving travelers more diverse options.

There will be several opportunities between the two companies to share resources in several areas, such as maintenance and operations, and exchange best practices, which will positively impact costs.

A program will be launched to identify new areas of cooperation between the carriers.

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