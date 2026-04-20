Muscat – Food Safety and Quality (FSQ) Centre has issued a formal notice to all companies and institutions involved in the importation of specific food and beverage products into Oman. Effective from April 22, the authorities will prohibit the entry of bottled drinking water, canned fish products, and farmed fish products into local markets unless the supplying facilities are officially accredited. Under the new regulations, all exporting establishments must be approved by the relevant authorities in their country of origin or the country of export, strictly adhering to the requirements and standards adopted by the Centre.

This directive is part of an ongoing national effort to enhance food safety protocols and ensure that all imported consumables meet rigorous quality benchmarks.

Importers are urged to verify the accreditation status of their international suppliers immediately to avoid potential shipment rejections at the border. By streamlining the oversight of these specific categories, the Centre aims to mitigate health risks and guarantee that only safe, high-quality products reach Omani consumers.

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