Using recycled construction waste could be a norm that could also provide opportunities for SMEs. At the two day conference being held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center organised by the Environment Authority in coordination with Beah, Oman Environmental Services Holding Company, various aspects of recycling construction waste is being discussed.

The two-day workshop titled "Environmental Sustainability of Construction and Demolition Waste Management: Challenges and Opportunities in the Sultanate of Oman" has experts and decision-makers from government agencies, the private sector, academic institutions, and research centers participating in strategic discussions that will review the current state of demolition and construction waste, which is one of the most prominent environmental challenges facing the Sultanate of Oman in light of the rapid urban growth witnessed.

The workshop is focusing on exploring potential opportunities to transform this waste from an environmental burden into a promising economic resource that can be leveraged within the circular economy system. This is in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which aims to achieve the sustainable use of natural resources and promote a circular economy, which in turn will contribute to creating new job opportunities.

Speaking to Observer, Shadia bint Saleh al Hashmi, Senior Manager for Special Waste Stream Oprations at Be'ah said that they are currently operating good amount of sites, nine sites from where they are getting valuable products that are being utilized in the market. They produce different products such as sand and aggregates.

"We do have challenges. There are entities that are aware that instead of depleting natural resources, we can use recycled materials which enhances our sustainability," Shadia said.

The challenge is the demand factor. "People are still not aware it, including some government entities, local contractors and other parties who are not aware of the utilization of this waste," she pointed out.

She added that there is a need for clear cut regulation on the utilization of this waste. "I think this is one of the biggest challenges. This is why bringing everyone together here is important and we are hoping we will be able to align on the challenges and we will be able to utilise this waste and preserve the natural resources," she noted.

Out of 32 construction/demolition sites, nine out of them are processing the waste and has outputs of the valuable products. The nine sites are distributed around the country: Southern Batinah, Northern Batinah, Dhofar, Duqm etc.

The recycled products are being regarded as great opportunity for SMEs. "We are at present working with SMEs with incubators and they are doing very well. The challenge is that the SMEs should have the technical know-how of processing the waste. But SMEs are very much part of the journey," she emphasized.

Another challenge has been the illegal dumbing that are often spotted on mountain tops and other sites. "Be'ah manages the waste when the matter comes to us. It is a challenge because the waste is not reaching us, but it is a problem for the country itself. The legislators are here today along with the different government entities so hopefully we will come up with the best possible solutions that will reduce illegal dumbing of construction and demolition waste."

The workshop will address several vital topics, most notably: the current legislative and regulatory framework and its associated challenges, the environmental and economic impacts of the indiscriminate dumping of construction and demolition waste, a review of regional and international experiences in the fields of treatment and recycling, innovation in modern technologies, promising investment opportunities in the sector, and ways to enhance public-private partnerships. The workshop aims to produce practical recommendations that will contribute to developing national policies related to demolition and construction waste management, enhance environmental governance and institutional integration, and open new horizons for green investment, enabling the construction of an advanced national model that balances economic growth and environmental protection.

The outcome of the workshop is hoped will contribute to supporting the transition to a more efficient and sustainable economy and consolidating the Sultanate of Oman's position as a pioneer in adopting advanced environmental solutions that achieve sustainable development goals and support strategies for adapting to future challenges.



