Al Sharqiyah North Governorate witnessed extensive developmental activity throughout 2025 in the agricultural, livestock and water sectors, manifested in a package of projects and achievements implemented and supervised by the General Directorate of Agricultural Wealth and Water Resources in the governorate. These efforts come within the strategic framework of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources to enhance food security, develop water resources, and support farmers and breeders in alignment with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

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