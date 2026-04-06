Buraimi – Environment Authority (EA) in Buraimi Governorate has launched an extensive campaign to sow 1mn seeds of indigenous tree species across several provinces within the region. The initiative is being carried out with the active participation of various government agencies and dedicated volunteer teams who are working together to expand the local green cover. By strategically timing the launch to coincide with the current rainy season, the authority aims to maximise the natural germination and growth potential of the native seeds.

This local effort forms a vital part of the broader National Initiative to plant ten million trees throughout the Sultanate. The primary objectives of the campaign are to combat the effects of desertification and to restore the natural ecological balance of the governorate. Through the planting of local tree varieties, the project seeks to enhance the environmental landscape and provide sustainable protection for the soil and local wildlife for future generations.