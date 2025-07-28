Muscat: Dhofar Governorate is witnessing a surge in commercial activity across markets and shopping centres during the 2025 Khareef Season, fuelled by a significant influx of visitors drawn to the region’s exceptional climate and scenic beauty. This momentum is bolstering the tourism and retail sectors while providing a tangible boost to the national economy.

From traditional souqs to modern malls, commercial activities are thriving. Shops offering handicrafts and local delicacies are seeing strong demand, alongside increased footfall at restaurants, cafés, hotels, and various entertainment and tourism facilities.

Several small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners told the Oman News Agency that the Khareef Season offers a crucial window for growing sales and expanding operations. They also highlighted the importance of promoting and supporting locally made products to meet visitors’ expectations.

Nour bint Ali Al Yafei, owner of Bint Al Janoub, shared that her home-based business in incense and perfumery – with over 30 years of experience – has evolved to include women’s clothing and high-quality Dhofari products made from natural ingredients. “We opened our first branch in Salalah in 2020, and a second in the Al Hafa area in 2024 to meet growing demand, especially during the Khareef tourist season, when gifts are in high demand,” she said.

Rami bin Muslim Al Kathiri, founder of Dou Chocolate and Flowers, said that his business experiences high footfall during the season due to its diverse offerings – including premium chocolates, fresh flowers, and seasonal gifts. He described the venture as a successful SME model that adapts to tourist seasons and strengthens local commerce.

Aqeel bin Alawi Al Marzaa, founder of Makkah Perfumes, explained that his enterprise started with a vision of quality and heritage, drawing on Omani frankincense. Today, it operates over 15 branches across the Sultanate. “We own a specialised factory for extracting and exporting frankincense oil. Alongside integrated perfume production lines catering to Gulf preferences, we have developed over 150 perfume products,” he noted. He added that tourists show strong interest in locally crafted perfumes for their durability, quality, and authentic aromas.

On the culinary front, Tariq bin Salem Al Hosni, owner of Al Hosni Omani Sweets, said his decades-old brand has expanded to over 10 branches within Oman and several more across the GCC. He observed that tourists are eager to try and learn how to prepare traditional Omani sweets. “Our sweets reflect true Omani hospitality and are increasingly sought-after during tourist seasons,” he said. The business was recognised by the Guinness World Records for producing the largest cake shaped like the Sultanate’s map on Oman’s 45th National Day.

Many tourists and visitors now consider the Dhofar Khareef season a favourite destination and a key commercial hub.

Hilal bin Khalaf Al Sharaqi underlined the role of emerging businesses in reviving the local market by offering products and services that align with the governorate’s identity and enhance the tourist experience. He called for greater institutional support to ensure these ventures thrive.

Abdullah bin Salem Al Ghaithi praised Hafa Beach Market for its seamless blend of tradition and modernity. “Perfumes, incense, sweets, and handicrafts fill the area with a wonderful ambience. Light rain makes the shopping experience truly unique,” he said.

Majid bin Abdullah Al Shariqi noted the strong demand during Khareef for seasonal clothing, tropical fruits like coconut, papaya, pomegranate, banana, and mango, as well as camping and travel gear. He described the season as a transformative period for the local economy.

Abdullah bin Amer Al Eisaei, a tourist from the UAE, highlighted the quality of local products and the well-organised markets in Salalah – especially Al Hafa Beach Market – as key attractions. He praised the transparency in pricing and the presence of regulatory oversight, adding that Dhofar’s moderate climate remains its most outstanding feature during this time of year.

