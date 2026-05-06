Muscat- HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, visited the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday to assess the latest developments in the Sultanate’s financial and economic performance.

During the visit, HH Sayyid Theyazin was briefed on the evolution of fiscal performance and the positive impact of government policies, which have contributed to strengthening financial sustainability indicators and supporting the country’s economic development trajectory.

The session also included a review of key financial updates and recent developments, reflecting continued progress in enhancing fiscal stability and reinforcing the foundations of sustainable growth.