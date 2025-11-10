MUSCAT: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has awarded a contract worth RO 44.94 million to leading construction firm Strabag Oman for the development of the Al Mouj Road and its connection to 18 November Street in Muscat.

An agreement to this effect was signed yesterday, November 9, 2025, on behalf of the Ministry by Eng Khamis bin Mohammed al Shammakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Transport, while Strabag Oman was represented by Shaikh Hamid bin Abdulqawi al Yafei, Chief Executive Officer.

Speaking after the signing, Eng Al Shammakhi highlighted key details of the development. “The project is one of the initiatives to enhance road efficiency in Muscat to address traffic congestion. One of the most affected areas is Al Mouj and the surrounding streets, whether on 18 November Street or the connecting roads such as the route leading to Ishraq Roundabout and from there to Al Hail, as well as the road connecting to Al Mawaleh Roundabout in the Al Bahja area”, he said.

“The goal of the project and the method we will use, is to focus on addressing congestion specifically at the roundabout. We also want to make sure the congestion does not simply move to the next roundabouts. For example, if we only built a bridge at Al Mouj Roundabout, traffic would shift to the following intersections. So the project was redesigned and a numerical traffic simulation model was carried out with several scenarios, which led us to the proposed solutions”, he added.

An integral part of the project is an underpass at the roundabout leading towards the Civil Aviation Authority, Al Mouj and Al Bahja in the opposite direction. “This tunnel will improve flow and above it there will be an elevated roundabout to distribute local traffic. We also addressed the next roundabout in Ishraq, as the road from Al Mouj to Ishraq will become dual-carriage. We widened the roads there in the direction of Sultan Qaboos Street as well. Overall, these solutions should resolve the congestion happening around Al Mouj”, he further stated.

According to the Ministry, the project’s scope includes several major upgrades across the corridor. This includes adding a third lane in each direction from the Airport Bridge to Al Ishraq Roundabout towards Al Seeb Beach; constructing a bridge and four-way traffic signals at Al Mouj Roundabout; and building an elevated roundabout and a vehicle underpass at the existing Al Bahja Roundabout.

The project also includes converting Al Ishraq Roundabout into a three-way signalised intersection with lanes that allow continuous movement towards Al Seeb Beach; adding a third lane from Al Mouj Roundabout to Al Mawaleh Bridge; and constructing two vehicle underpasses for traffic heading from 18 November Street towards Al Mawaleh Bridge.

Construction preparations will begin immediately, with work expected to start within two months. “The full duration is 32 months (30 months plus 2 months for preparations). This takes us to late 2026 or around mid-2028 at the latest. But for urban road projects, we usually finish sections and open them gradually”, the Under-Secretary said.

