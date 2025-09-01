MUSCAT - A joint venture of leading Omani contracting firm Al Sarooj Construction and Saudi firm Al Rawaf Contracting has secured a key contract to implement the infrastructure for the first phase of a major industrial city planned at Al Mudhaibi in Al Sharqiyah North Governorate.

Al Mudhaibi Industrial City is the latest in a wave of new manufacturing hubs being added to Oman’s expanding portfolio of industrial cities administered by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) — part of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ).

Announcing the award, worth RO 17.4 million, in a post over the weekend, Al Sarooj Construction said: “This achievement marks another milestone in our commitment to building sustainable infrastructure that empowers Oman’s industrial growth and future-ready cities”.

As part of its brief, the JV will develop Phase 1 of the industrial city on a 134-hectare site in Al Mudhaibi. “The scope includes complete enabling works, such as roads, storm-water drainage, potable and sewer water networks, irrigation, utility corridors, communication and power systems, along with associated buildings”, Al Sarooj added.

Underscoring its investment appeal, the new manufacturing hub has already attracted industrial investments totalling around RO 12 million. Included in these ventures are projects focusing on electrical materials, electronics, home furniture, poultry processing, disinfectant production; and industrial and cooking gases, among others.

Also envisioned within the industrial city is a complex for manufacturing startups and a hydroponic agricultural investment.

Future phases will boost Al Mudhaibi Industrial City’s size to around 9 million square metres, placing it among Madayn’s largest hubs. It also benefits from its strategic location near the main highway connecting the Special Economic Zone at Duqm with the Sultanate of Oman’s key ports and border crossings.

The city is a key component of the national strategic projects in Al Sharqiyah North Governorate and aligns with Madayn Vision 2040 in establishing world-class business cities in partnership with the private sector, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

