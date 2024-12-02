Muscat – Oman has climbed 57 places in the Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development Index (QI4SD) Index 2024, issued by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), reaching 60th place globally out of 155 countries. This marks a significant improvement from its 117th position in the 2022 edition of the QI4SD Index. The sultanate also ranked 6th in the Middle East.

The QI4SD Index evaluates key components of a country’s quality infrastructure, including standards, metrology, standardisation, accreditation, conformity assessment, and national policies.

Commenting on the sharp improvement in Oman’s ranking, H E Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) for Commerce and Industry, emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening the sector of specifications and standards. He noted that this sector plays a critical role in enabling trade, industry, and investment in Oman.

In his statement to Oman News Agency, H E Masan highlighted that the improvement in the index reflects the success of the project to develop the national system for specifications and standards, which began in early 2022. This initiative includes seven key projects, the most notable of which is the ‘Hazm’ electronic platform.

The Hazm platform provides a range of conformity services and simplifies processes related to specifications and standards. It was designed to meet the needs of both the local market and consumers, and it facilitates the work of merchants. Other important initiatives include the Omani Conformity System, the establishment of the Omani Accreditation Center, the Specifications Initiative Supporting Innovation, and the Regulation of Control over Precious Metals.

H E Masan added that the progress in Oman’s ranking was the result of ongoing efforts to develop the national quality system, encourage innovation, streamline export and import processes, and reduce barriers to international trade. He emphasised that these efforts demonstrate the success of national policies aimed at improving the business environment, attracting foreign investment, and boosting the competitiveness of Omani products globally.

H E Masan also noted that MoCIIP is investing in the training and development of Omani professionals in the field of standardisation to ensure sustained progress. The Ministry is working to enhance digital systems, including the integration of artificial intelligence in standardisation processes. These initiatives will help speed up procedures, minimise human error, and conserve time and resources.

Moreover, MoCIIP is continually reviewing and updating policies and laws related to standardisation to keep pace with evolving regional and international market requirements, ultimately strengthening the global standing of Omani products.

Imad bin Khamis al-Shukaili, Director General of the General Directorate of Standards and Metrology at MoCIIP, said that Oman’s progress in the QI4SD Index is a result of implementing the strategic project to develop the national standards and metrology system. This project, he said, aligns with the priorities outlined in Oman Vision 2040 and the programmes of the 10th Five-Year Plan. He further explained that the project focused on digitising standardisation services, developing national laboratories, empowering private sector laboratories, and enhancing metrological capabilities.

Shukaili also highlighted the importance of the index as a tool for evaluating and improving national performance in quality-related areas. He pointed out that Oman’s enhanced quality infrastructure will facilitate sustainable economic growth, increase the competitiveness of Omani products and services internationally, and support compliance with World Trade Organization (WTO) agreements.

In recent years, Oman has made significant strides in digitising standardization services, starting with the introduction of a unified electronic platform for conformity assessment. The country has also made improvements in the metrology sector by updating its quality management systems in laboratories and introducing advanced measurement technologies.

