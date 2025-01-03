Muscat: Several tourism and infrastructure projects will be completed this year as revealed in the Budget 2025.

The construction of the Oman Botanic Garden will be completed this year, alongside the development of the Hwayat Najm (Bimmah Sinkhole) and waterfront in the Wilayat of Al Ashkharah.

In the fields of culture, sports, and youth, the Oman Cultural Complex building will be completed, sports clubs and complexes will be rehabilitated, and there will be participation in the Expo Osaka 2025.

The first phase of Sultan Haitham City will be completed, while housing assistance will be provided to 1,200 eligible cases, and construction of housing units in areas affected by climate conditions will be completed.

Major road projects to be completed this year Khasab-Daba-Lima Road, Al Sharqiyah Expressway, Adam-Thumrait Road, and Ansab-Jafnain dualisation project.

In the roads sector, expansion of the Muscat Expressway will begin this year.

