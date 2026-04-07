Suhar – The Governorate of North Batinah has invited companies to submit bids for the development and rehabilitation of several wadi channels across the governorate as part of efforts to attract private investment and support local economic activity.

The projects focus on cleaning and rehabilitating seasonal wadi channels while allowing companies to utilise soil extracted from the works for service-related activities. Officials say the initiative aims to strengthen infrastructure management, support economic diversification and contribute to sustainable development.

The planned projects are located in several wilayats across North Batinah. They include seasonal wadis that pass near the Al Batinah coastal road and nearby routes before flowing naturally into the sea. Authorities say the locations could create opportunities for companies operating in construction, infrastructure and related services.

Officials noted that wadis play an important environmental and hydrological role, particularly during the rainy season when they channel rainwater through natural drainage paths close to residential and service areas. The rehabilitation works are expected to improve water flow management, protect nearby areas and support groundwater recharge.

The investment opportunities cover several sites of varying sizes across the governorate. The largest investment project is located at Wadi Rajma in Shinas with an area of about 1.79mn sqm. This is followed by Wadi Batha Al Ghail in Suwaiq, covering around 1.76mn sqm.

In Saham, the projects include Wadi Al Halti–Al Sulh with an area of approximately 1.1mn sqm. Additional sites have also been identified along Wadi Ahin, including one in Saham measuring about 491,896sqm and another in Suhar covering around 490,327sqm.

The deadline for submitting bids is June 4.

Officials said the projects aim to expand partnerships with the private sector while improving environmental management and infrastructure in the governorate.