Muscat: Oman Airports has invited bids for the development, ownership, and operations of an air cargo facility at Suhar Airport in the North al Batinah governorate.

The project will be operated on the built-operate and Transfer model.

The last date to submit bids is February 26.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Suhar Airport saw flight movement increase by 198 percent to 361 in October this year from 121 on October 23, while passenger traffic went up from 1,389 in October 2023 to 2,585 in October 2024.

Overall, Suhar airport operated 580 flights in ten months of this year, including 437 international, catering to 65,427 passengers, an increase of 53.6 percent from 42,593 passengers handled during the same period last year.

Suhar Airport offers an alternative route and quicker one for travelers wishing to arrive at Suhar and the north of Oman.

The airport is being built close to the major commercial, industrial, and economic centers of Suhar, including the Port of Suhar special economic zone.

