Muscat: Following an extensive 12-month research and development phase, the Government of Oman on Sunday announced the launch of the Oman Nation brand visual identity voting campaign, which forms one of the numerous public engagement initiatives conducted and still planned for the country’s ongoing Oman Nation brand strategy.

Over a four-day voting drive from 26 – 29 December 2024, the country-wide campaign will give Omani citizens and Oman-based residents an opportunity to select and vote for one of three Oman Nation brand visual identities, each of which take the form of a brand logo inspired by various Omani design elements. The most voted-for logo will subsequently be used as the visual identity for the ongoing Oman Nation brand strategy.

The launch of the voting campaign was announced at a media conference held in the presence of Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and attended by various Oman Nation brand representatives, stakeholders, and partners, along with members of the local press.

Commenting on the launch of the Oman Nation Brand visual identity voting campaign, Eng. Aisha Mohammed Al Saifi - Director of Oman’s Unified Promotional Nation Brand Project & Vice President National Program for the Development of Private Sector and Foreign Trade (Nazdaher) stated: “We are delighted to announce the launch of this Oman Nation brand visual identity voting campaign, which presents a great opportunity for the people of Oman to actively participate in selecting the logo they feel best represents Oman to the world.”

Eng. Al Saifi added: “The perceptions, feelings, and emotions that the world associates with any country are incredibly important, as they can have a significant positive or negative impact on its economy and society. For the Sultanate of Oman, this visual identity voting campaign and long-term Oman Nation brand strategy have been developed to provide the essential platform on which our nation’s brand and story can be formed and presented to the world, and perceived in a positive light, with positive outcomes.”

The core objectives of this Oman Nation brand project include highlighting Oman globally and differentiating it from other countries in the region, promoting economic and social development by showcasing Oman as a prime location for investment, tourism, and residence; and highlighting its authentic products and services.

The Nation Brand is also expected to support emerging industries and innovative projects by spotlighting local talents while correcting misconceptions and sharing Oman’s authentic story that stems from the art of building meaningful connections that embody a soft power woven into the fabric of business transactions, personal interactions and Oman’s international relationships.

The Nation Brand strategy project is currently at the third of a total of six steps. These steps include (1) Research, (2) Strategy, (3) Visual Identity, (4) Guidelines, (5) Implementation Plan, and (6) Launch.

The project has been ongoing for the last 12 months, involving comprehensive domestic and international research.

A total of 500 surveys, 128 interviews, and numerous focus groups and street consultations with both Omani citizens and residents were conducted across the country.

In addition, 5,500 international surveys were carried out, and over 3.8 million search engine keywords were analysed to determine how the Oman Nation brand strategy could best be implemented.

The three visual identity options are the result of a close collaboration with Omani talent and international expertise. A Creative Committee consisting of Oman’s prominent talent and creative professionals from the arts, music, graphic design and photography carefully revised 700+ images that represent the diverse collective identity of Omanis.

This collaboration of Omani and international designers led to the creation of each of the visual identity options.

Over a four-day period from Thursday, 26 December, until Sunday, 29 December, voters are encouraged to log on to the soon-to-be-announced official voting platform, and to take part in the selection of the visual identity of Oman. Following the initial public voting campaign, the winning logo will be revealed to the public for the official Oman Nation brand strategy launch in early 2025.

