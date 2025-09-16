Muscat – In a move to boost leisure facilities and promote tourism, Al Wusta Municipality has floated several tenders for the development of key sites across the governorate.

An official from the municipality said Phase 1 of the Haima Waterfront is among the priority projects. Other planned developments in Haima include a popular market, a majlis and a dedicated health walkway.

In Mahout, tenders have been invited for Phase 2 of the Mahout Waterfront, while in Duqm, proposals are sought to establish tourist camps along the Ras Madrakah waterfront.

Further, projects in Al Jazer include development of the Al Jazer Waterfront, enhancement of Soqra Beach and Khor Soqra, as well as improving the entrance to Al Khadra village.

The deadline for submitting bids is October 9.

“These developments are part of a broader strategy to promote domestic tourism, enhance the governorate’s profile and generate employment opportunities for job seekers,” the official added.

