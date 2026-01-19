Haima: Al Wusta Governorate has become a prominent winter tourist destination, thanks to its soft sandy beaches, bird-rich coastal areas, vast acacia-covered plains, and nature reserves home to rare wildlife.

Bakhit bin Amer bin Suhail Al Amri, Director of the Heritage and Tourism Department in Al Wusta Governorate, said the region has established itself on the tourism map due to its geographical diversity and rich natural and cultural heritage. This has attracted various types of tourism during the winter season.

He added that this distinction is reflected in the increasing interest from visitors, who choose the governorate as an integrated destination for a peaceful and sustainable tourism experience. Tourists can enjoy a range of activities, especially in winter, including diving, boat trips, mountain walking, and photography.

Al Amri noted that the number of hotel establishments registered with the Heritage and Tourism Department in Al Wusta Governorate has reached 23, including hotels, hotel apartments, and guest houses, providing a total of 700 hotel rooms. These establishments are distributed across the governorate as follows: 6 in Mahout, 8 in Haima, and 8 in Duqm, in addition to hotel establishments supervised by the Special Economic Zone in Duqm.

He highlighted that Al Wusta is rich in investment opportunities along its 550-kilometre coastline, along with natural resources and a moderate climate, making it a promising destination for local and international investment in sectors such as oil, tourism, logistics, and fisheries.

The governorate draws significant attention from visitors due to its archaeological, natural, and tourist attractions, making it ideal for enthusiasts of marine and land sports, adventure tourism, mountain climbing, cave and valley exploration, and beach activities such as rowing and diving.

Al Amri explained that Haima is particularly distinguished by its nature reserves, which are unique in Oman for their rare wildlife, including gazelles and Arabian oryx, as well as its caves and springs.

Duqm, he said, is a major economic, commercial, and tourist hub located between Muscat and Dhofar, offering excellent accommodation and tourist facilities. He noted that the Rock Garden is one of the most important geological tourist sites in Oman.

Al Jazir is characterized by its diverse coastal, mountainous, and desert landscapes, with extensive coastlines, beaches, and inlets, while Mahout features numerous stunning beaches and bays, in addition to islands, valleys, and inlets.

