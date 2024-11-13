Muscat: Investment opportunities have been opened up for Al Saleel Nature Reserve Park, which was established in 1997.

The Nature Reserve is situated between a mountain range and the Sea of Oman, with the Rimal Al Sharqiya to the south, covering an area of over 220 square kilometres.

The announcement to invest and manage some of the ecotourism projects in the Nature Reserve was made by the Environment Authority on Tuesday. The Environment Authority stated that it would offer a new investment package for companies, specialised institutions and investors wishing to invest in and manage some of the ecotourism activities at Al Saleel. Interested entities are invited to submit their proposals. The investment and management model is to be agreed upon at a later stage.

The available investment opportunities include establishing and operating an eco-tourism camp, investing in beekeeping sites and managing the tourist tour activities within the reserve facilities, such as safari trips.

The announcement also mentioned that priority would be given to investment proposals from institutions owned by members of the local community.

As part of the terms and conditions, applicants must submit an implementation and investment plan for ecotourism at the nature reserve, along with a copy of the valid commercial register that aligns with the targeted investment activity. Information about the organisation, including its structure and experience in ecotourism and management, must also be included.

According to the Environment Authority, around 57 species of birds, including migratory and endemic species, have been recorded in the reserve. The bird species include the bulbul, hoopoe, wild dove, sparrow, great grey shrike, pterocles, bald vulture and steppe eagle.

Additionally, more than eight types of animals, such as the Arabian gazelle (Gazella gazella), Arabian ibex (Hemitragus jayakari), red fox (Vulpes vulpes), wild rabbit (Lepus capensis) and several small mammals, are known to inhabit this area. Eight types of reptiles have also been recorded in the reserve, including the Sinai agama, Egyptian spiny and tailed lizards, and 166 species of insects.

