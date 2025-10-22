During the GITEX GLOBAL 2025 forum, themed 'Building AI Campuses Together to Achieve All Intelligence,' Huawei and Oman Airports jointly unveiled an intelligent campus showcase.

Speaking on the occasion, Basim Al Lawati, Vice President of ICT Infrastructure & Security at Oman Airports, introduced their practices in intelligent campus construction.

Oman Airports has partnered with Huawei to create an intelligent campus showcase. As the world's first airport to adopt Wi-Fi 7, this showcase uses more than 4,700 Wi-Fi 7 access points (APs) and dynamic-zoom smart antennas to cover an area of over 1 million square meters.

This enables passengers to enjoy smooth Wi-Fi 7 networks from anywhere in the airport, with zero lag for hundreds of concurrent users in high-density check-in areas.

Leveraging Huawei's iMaster NCE platform, the airport has achieved real-time network status visualization, optimization, and troubleshooting, improving O&M efficiency by 90%.

In addition, Huawei's Integrated Campus Security Solution protects the airport around the clock, while SuperCoding significantly reduces the space needed to store videos. New ICTs adopted by Oman Airports highlight its leadership in innovation, helping it set a new benchmark for smart airports.

Eric Li, President of Product Portfolio Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei, Huawei, together with its partners, has so far helped over 1,000 customers worldwide build 10 Gbps, digital, and green intelligent campuses. Eric said that Huawei will work with global customers and partners to jointly build AI campuses, drawing a blueprint for industry intelligence.

Huawei has teamed up with its partners to develop an intelligent campus solution with a four-layer architecture and has officially launched eCampusCore 2.0

Jane Zhuang, Market Director of China, Africa, and Thailand Region, Bittel Group, shared their next-generation Smart Hotel Solution. Based on AI, IoT, and Huawei's latest Wi-Fi 7 CSI sensing technology, the solution delivers a more convenient, comfortable, and secure smart accommodation experience.

