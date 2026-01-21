Oman Air has launched a major revamp of its guest servicing operations to deliver a more responsive, seamless, and connected travel experience.

Key improvements include expanded call centre capacity, new and improved digital channels, and upgraded booking technology, all part of its wider transformation programme.

As part of the revamp, the airline now delivers global 24-hour call centre handling and increased language capabilities. Arabic-speaking guests continue to be served through Oman Air’s own call centre team based in Muscat, alongside one of the world’s leading customer experience companies, IGT Solutions, who have added language, technology, and implementation expertise. Historically, the airline offered only Arabic and English, but now offers 10 languages, adding French, Italian, Dutch, German, Russian, Thai/Malay, Mandarin Chinese, and Urdu/Hindi, improving accessibility for all guests and particularly assisting international guests, who comprise 80% of the airline’s passenger-base.

These improvements have resulted in a major increase in guest servicing standards, with immediate call answering rates reaching over 95% on average over the last few months, a 35% increase on historic rates.

The initial phase of digital guest servicing also includes live chat facilities and chatbots, which have served almost 7,000 guest queries within the first month of operation.

Meanwhile, highlighting the growing appeal of its online platforms and the success of its enhanced user experience and digital marketing initiatives, the airline has significantly increased direct channel sales across its network from 25% in 2024 to over 65% in 2025.

Mike Rutter, Oman Air’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Improving guest servicing was a clear priority within our transformation programme. This revamp has significantly increased our capacity, lifted response rates to best-in-class levels, and removed service backlogs, particularly in our loyalty programme. More importantly, it has allowed us to connect with our guests in a more meaningful way, respond quickly, and ensure every interaction reflects the care and attention they rightly expect. At the same time, we are aligning ourselves with leading international carriers while setting new benchmarks in guest experience.”

The guest servicing revamp, which will include the Sindbad frequent flyer programme in the upcoming months, reinforces the airline’s commitment to providing a seamless, responsive, and modern experience for travellers.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

