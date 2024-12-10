Oman Air dismissed rumours circulating in the social media that the airline has fired a number of Omani staff.

“Contrary to reports circulating on various social media platforms regarding the dismissal of 1,000 employees, the company categorically denied this claim. No Omani employees have been terminated due to the restructuring,” Oman Air’s said in a press statement.

The statement from the airline says Oman Air has been implementing a comprehensive transformation programme to redirect the company towards financial stability by improving operational efficiency and working towards future sustainability.

“However, there is a surplus of 365 employees, and the management is working with the relevant authorities to find alternative solutions for these surplus Omani employees. A severance package has been offered to those who were not assigned roles in the new structure, despite the significant associated costs, as a gesture of appreciation for their service. They have been given sufficient notice of no less than four weeks to make a final decision without affecting their rights or employment benefits,” the statement added.

The company confirms that it has developed a more effective organizational structure that aligns with industry standards in the aviation sector and meets the company’s future needs.

This transformation process has involved various measures, including cost rationalization, optimizing the route network and fleet, and renegotiating several key contracts. It has also included reviewing the organizational structure and determining the optimal workforce size, skills, and competencies required to achieve sustainability in line with the company’s needs.

“This structure was announced in several phases over the past 18 months. In the first phase, the company offered a severance package exclusively for Omani employees, which was utilized by a number of staff,” the statement said.

During the restructuring, priority was given to Omanis for the available roles, resulting in the decision to terminate 426 expatriate employees. The Omanisation rate has improved since the transformation began, increasing from 74% to 78%, with most departments achieving over 90% Omanisation. The company is also striving to increase Omanisation in other departments, despite the aviation sector’s need to rely on international expertise.

“It is worth noting that the company urgently requires global expertise to lead the current transformation process, while remaining committed to replacing them with national leadership by the end of the anticipated transformation period in late 2027,” the statement said.

Believing in the importance of continuous communication, Oman Air has consulted with stakeholders involved in labour-related matters to ensure adherence to standards that uphold integrity. It reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the efficiency of its workforce, contributing to improved adaptability to change, strengthening its competitiveness, and boosting its ability to support the economic development of the Sultanate.

